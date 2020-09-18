Marlene M. Kramer



Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene Kramer, 87 of Watkins, will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Marlene passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins.



Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins and will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.



Marlene was born on July 23, 1933 in Litchfield, Minnesota to Floyd and Myrtle (Iverson) Anderson. She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from the Litchfield High School. On October 16, 1954, Marlene was united in marriage to Ralph Kramer at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Litchfield. They farmed at Watkins for many years and built a home on Clear Lake where they resided for over 30 years. Marlene also worked for several years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in the Meeker County Courthouse. Marlene was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. She enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and friends and hosting family gatherings at their home.



Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Kramer of Watkins; daughters, Diane (Dan) Jurek of Akeley, Sandy (Jay) Muller of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Judy Kramer of Watkins; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Travis, Kyle, Jessica and Jacob; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Dale Anderson of Litchfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis in 2010; and brother, Don Anderson.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store