Marlene S. McMullen
St. Cloud - Private graveside services will be held at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Marlene S. McMullen, age 84, who passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Marlene S. McMullen was born on 12-7-1935 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Mary Surma. Marlene grew up in St. Cloud, the youngest of the 4 Surma children. Her first job was at Matt's Hamburger Shop in downtown St. Cloud, which she was very proud of. After graduating from Technical High School, Marlene moved to Minneapolis at the age of 17 where she began to work at the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Minneapolis. It was while in Minneapolis that she met her future husband, Rodney, at a military dance. Marlene and Rodney were married on June 11th, 1960, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. To this union 3 sons were born.
Marlene was widowed at the age of 38 and worked hard to support her 3 sons. She worked at JC Penny for many years, Casual Corner, and Sam's Club. Marlene loved fashion! She was always dressed to the nines and had her hair and makeup done perfectly. It was a natural fit when she became a Mary Kay Consultant in 1980, which she continued to do until ill health in recent years prevented her from continuing. Marlene loved dogs, the color pink, bling (the flashier the better), socializing and dinner with friends, dancing, and a good party. She volunteered at Catholic Charities for many years as the Widowed Persons Dinner Coordinator. Marlene was a life-long member of St. Peter's Catholic Church; her faith was very important to her throughout her life. Marlene was also a long-time member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Marlene is survived by her sons; Michael (Lisa), Darin (Karen), grandchildren; Katie McMullen, Heather Young (Matt), Hannah Holien, and future great-grandchild Blue Young, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Sally Moline, Janet Killeen, and Jerry Surma, son Brian, and grandson Patrick McMullen.
The Family would like to thank Marlene's close friends and all those who helped her the last few years, with a special thank you to Rena Bernick.
Memorials preferred to Marlene's grandson's foundation, The Patrick R. McMullen "Smile in My Heart" Foundation, whose mission is to help families of pediatric cancer patients.
Published in St. Cloud Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.