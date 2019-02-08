Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Little Falls, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Little Falls, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyn Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyn G. "Marty" Merrill


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlyn G. "Marty" Merrill Obituary
Marlyn "Marty" G. Merrill

Sauk Rapids - Marlyn "Marty" G. Merrill, age 83, Sauk Rapids, MN died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Landings of Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marty was born July 28, 1935 in Little Falls, MN to Murvale A. and Frances Adeline (Vouk) Merrill. She served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Marty loved her family, her cat Dusty, bingo, and puzzles. She was a poetry writer and has 2 poems published in the library of congress. Marty helped out many people in the course of her life.

Survivors include her sister, Elaine Maurer of Annandale, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gene Merrill, LeRoy Merrill and Jerome Merrill ; one sister, Alverna Thole; and her long time friend Vie Borg.

Memorials are preferred to your local food shelf.

logo


logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now