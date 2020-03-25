Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyn Libbesmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyn J. Libbesmeier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlyn J. Libbesmeier Obituary
Marlyn J. Libbesmeier

Waite Park, MN - Marlyn J. Libbesmeier 93 of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Monday, March 23, 2020. Due to the recent health crisis COVID-19, a celebration of Marlyn's life will be held at a later date.

Marlyn was born on March 24, 1926 in St. Cloud, MN to Andrew and Albertha (Braun) Libbesmeier. Marlyn proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married Esther (Mehr) Libbesmeier on August 24, 1957 and together they had 5 children. Marlyn was a lifelong farmer who loved the land and dairy farming. His favorite thing to do was combine corn. He was passionate about serving his community and was a St. Cloud Township Supervisor for 24 years. He also served on the Minnesota Association of Townships for 10 years as well.

Marlyn is survived by his wife, Esther; children, James (Marie Spott), David (Brenda), Alan (Deb Schmitt), Brenda, Brian (Mary); 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Mike Dockendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Hommerding, Luverne Stang, and Eileen Dockendorf; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Wally Hommerding and Irvin Stang; sister-in-law, Tootie Libbesmeier.

The family of Marlyn would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center, Centracare, Moments Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary's Cathedral Building Maintenance Fund or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now