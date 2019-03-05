|
Marlys Ann McDonald
Pierz - Marlys Ann McDonald passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2019 surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 73.
Marlys was born June 25, 1945 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Mercedes (Beumer) Rinkel. She was raised on the farm in Lakin Township of Morrison County with her seven siblings and attended the District 83 one-room country schoolhouse, located on the Rinkel farm through the 8th grade. Never one to shy away from an adventure, she enjoyed her youth ice skating on the creek at recess, jumping on brush piles to scare out the rabbits for her brother, and attending dances at Gotvald's Corner. In 1963, she graduated from Milaca High School alongside all of the city kids. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis to work for Warner Bros. Studios distributing motion pictures to theaters and movie houses. Marlys always took pride in a job well done and her adventurous spirit drove her to take on new challenges and tasks, character traits that kept her in demand over a long career as a business professional who served private industry, education and county government services. As a true believer in volunteerism and a patriot, Marlys held numerous leadership roles and enjoyed organizing events for various service groups and organizations including, the American Legion Auxiliary, Lions Club, and Immanuel Lutheran Church. In her free time she was an avid gardener, a quilter, and frequent exhibitor at the Morrison County Fair. She was the matriarch of the deer camp held each season for the last 30 plus years on the farm she was raised on. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Harry [Bud] McDonald, children, Paul (Renee) Christensen, Daniel Perlinger, Terrie (Jeff) Gotvald, Sandy (Jim) Talberg, Todd (Cathy) McDonald, Scott (Seung) McDonald, as well as 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sisters Joyce (Lyle) Keehr, Virginia (Jim) Thorn, Gladys (Dale) Thompson; brothers Ronald (Mary Ann Zachman) Rinkel, Carl (Rosie Pohlkamp) Rinkel and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mercedes (Beumer) Rinkel, brother Vern Rinkel, and sister Carole (Rinkel) Ham.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, Minnesota with visitation from 10-11 am, service at 11 am, with Pastor Stephen Olson officiating. Lunch following in Fellowship Hall. A family spring interment will take place in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hillman.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 5, 2019