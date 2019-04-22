|
|
Age 81 of Blaine, MN. Born January 23, 1938 in Sauk Rapids, MN; went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis. Survived by children, Wendy Emerson, Phillip (Heidi Jo), David (Denise), Steven (Heidi) & Matthew; grandchildren, Kristin, Kara (Erik), Danielle (Shawn), Deanna, Hannah, Noah, Bethany, Rachel, Jonathan & Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Reiley, Rexx, Gannon & Adelynn; siblings, Carol (Ron) Hokenson & Tom (Karen) Machula; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Marlyss served the Lord as a church organist starting at the age of 14 in her home church in Sauk Rapids, MN. She continued playing the organ for over 60 years, with 50 years at King of Glory church in Blaine. She shared her musical talents as well, by giving piano lessons to many area youth throughout the years. She will be remembered for a life of service, her Christian faith, her generous and giving heart, her love of the outdoors, and for being a mom not only to her own family, but to all who knew her. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Wednesday, April 24 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service at KING OF GLORY LUTHERAN CHURCH (10103 University Ave. NE, Blaine) Thursday, April 25 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019