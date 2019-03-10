Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Richmond, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Richmond, MN
Martha C. Hopfer


Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Martha C. Hopfer, age 77, who died Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m., Tuesday morning in the church gathering space.

Martha was born on August 17, 1941 in Paynesville, MN to Mathew and Leona (Bertram) Lieser. She married Wilfred "Bill" Hopfer on August 13, 1960 in St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Martha was a beautician and loving wife. She baked many cakes and enjoyed quilting, playing cards and crafts. Martha was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; children, Ed (Louise), John (JoAnn), Will (Tracy); sister, Joanne (Bill) Barrett; 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Catherine.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 10, 2019
