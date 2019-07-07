|
|
Martin "Marty" A. Reker
Rice - Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday July 11, at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Sauk Rapids, for Martin "Marty" A. Reker who passed away on Thursday July 4 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Ralph Zimmermann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 P.M and also 1 hour prior to services
Thursday. Both at the Church in Sauk Rapids. Sacred Heart parish prayers at 6:30 P.M. Wednesday evening at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Sauk Rapids.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019