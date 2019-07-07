Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Reker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin A. "Marty" Reker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin A. "Marty" Reker Obituary
Martin "Marty" A. Reker

Rice - Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday July 11, at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Sauk Rapids, for Martin "Marty" A. Reker who passed away on Thursday July 4 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Ralph Zimmermann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 P.M and also 1 hour prior to services

Thursday. Both at the Church in Sauk Rapids. Sacred Heart parish prayers at 6:30 P.M. Wednesday evening at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Sauk Rapids.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now