Martin "Marty" J Moser
Paynesville - Martin "Marty" J. Moser, 63 of Paynesville, died suddenly Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home near Paynesville. A visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. A mask and social distancing will be required to attend. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Paynesville. www.hafh.org
Martin John Marcus Moser was born November 18, 1956 in Paynesville. He was the second of seven children born to Edmund and Juanita (Lang) Moser, the first son and one of the first babies born in the new Paynesville Community Hospital. He attended country school until 5th grade, was home tutored for 6th grade, and then transferred to the Paynesville school system. He graduated in 1974. After high school, he worked for Caldwell Asphalt until he started milking cows for his dad. He purchased the family farm in 1987. He married Laurie Henriksen on March 10, 1979, and they had four children of which he was extremely proud. In January 1988, he began working at Goldn' Plump and was still employed there at the time of his death. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved to travel. He particularly enjoyed his biannual fishing trip to Canada with friends and family. Marty was quite the conversationalist when he was in the mood and could always find a topic of shared interest. He was a huge Gopher wrestling fan, and he loved attending concerts with his children and nieces. Marty had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of films, and he and Laurie had a standing date to see the latest releases. But Marty's true love was farming. As a fortuitous result of COVID-19, he was able to spend his last 4 months at home, working the land and doing what he loved.
Marty is survived by his wife of 41 years, Laurie; children Lindsey Moser (Mike Maloney), Madison, WI, Kelsey (Phill) Stokkeland, Minneapolis, Sidney (Dan) Spence, Lake City, Andrew (Kelsey) Moser, Cold Spring, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Juanita, Paynesville; siblings Joanne (John) Lahr, Sauk Centre, Lynnette (Mark) Casey, Phoenix, AZ; Timothy (Michele) Moser, Paynesville, Sheryl (Ron) Fuchs, Paynesville and Patrick (Lee) Moser, Paynesville; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Edmund Moser, and brother, Joseph Moser.