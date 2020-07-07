1/1
Martin J. "Marty" Moser
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin "Marty" J Moser

Paynesville - Martin "Marty" J. Moser, 63 of Paynesville, died suddenly Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home near Paynesville. A visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. A mask and social distancing will be required to attend. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Paynesville. www.hafh.org

Martin John Marcus Moser was born November 18, 1956 in Paynesville. He was the second of seven children born to Edmund and Juanita (Lang) Moser, the first son and one of the first babies born in the new Paynesville Community Hospital. He attended country school until 5th grade, was home tutored for 6th grade, and then transferred to the Paynesville school system. He graduated in 1974. After high school, he worked for Caldwell Asphalt until he started milking cows for his dad. He purchased the family farm in 1987. He married Laurie Henriksen on March 10, 1979, and they had four children of which he was extremely proud. In January 1988, he began working at Goldn' Plump and was still employed there at the time of his death. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved to travel. He particularly enjoyed his biannual fishing trip to Canada with friends and family. Marty was quite the conversationalist when he was in the mood and could always find a topic of shared interest. He was a huge Gopher wrestling fan, and he loved attending concerts with his children and nieces. Marty had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of films, and he and Laurie had a standing date to see the latest releases. But Marty's true love was farming. As a fortuitous result of COVID-19, he was able to spend his last 4 months at home, working the land and doing what he loved.

Marty is survived by his wife of 41 years, Laurie; children Lindsey Moser (Mike Maloney), Madison, WI, Kelsey (Phill) Stokkeland, Minneapolis, Sidney (Dan) Spence, Lake City, Andrew (Kelsey) Moser, Cold Spring, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Juanita, Paynesville; siblings Joanne (John) Lahr, Sauk Centre, Lynnette (Mark) Casey, Phoenix, AZ; Timothy (Michele) Moser, Paynesville, Sheryl (Ron) Fuchs, Paynesville and Patrick (Lee) Moser, Paynesville; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Edmund Moser, and brother, Joseph Moser.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Harvey Anderson & Johnson (Paynesville)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Anderson & Johnson (Paynesville)
1000 S.W. 19TH AVENUE
Paynesville, MN 56362
320-243-3618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved