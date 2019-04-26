Marty O'Hara



Holdingford - Funeral services celebrating the life of Marty O'Hara, age 63 of Holdingford, will be 11:30 AM, Monday, April 29 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in Holdingford. Burial will be in the St. Mary's parish cemetery. Marty died suddenly at his home on Wednesday. There will be an opportunity for friends and family to gather and share stories, starting at 10:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home.



Marty was born March 8, 1956 in Hallock, MN to Thomas and Dariel (Aleshire) O'Hara. He married Kathy May on September 30, 1983 in St. Cloud. The couple lived in Holdingford and Marty worked as a Project Engineer, manufacturing stainless steel products for Two Rivers Enterprises for many years. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and looked forward to his yearly bike trip with his friends. He also enjoyed weekend camping trips and building "things".



Marty is survived by his wife, Kathy O'Hara, Holdingford; his son, Ross O'Hara, Minneapolis; his mother, Dariel O'Hara, St. Cloud; his brothers, Brian (Lori) O'Hara, Zimmerman; David (Joyce) O'Hara, St. Cloud; Scott O'Hara, St. Cloud; his mother and father-in-law, Phil and Jeanette May, Holdingford; his sisters-in-law, Debbie and Arnie Berscheid, Holdingford; Patty Sobieck and Bob Sanchez, Holdingford, and his brother-in-law, Mike May, Holdingford.



Marty was preceded in death by his father.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary