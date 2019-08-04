|
Marvin C. Brunsell, age 92, of Annandale, and formerly of Fridley, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Oak Park Senior Living in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale with Rev. Alex Becker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorials are preferred to the .
Marvin Carl Brunsell was born July 11, 1927 in Monticello, Minnesota to Robert and Malvina (Bergman) Brunsell. Marvin grew up on the family farm near Hasty. He attended grade school in Silver Creek and graduated high school from Annandale with the Class of 1945. Following his graduation, Marvin honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was taught Morse Code and was transferred to the Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged in November of 1952. While serving, Marvin was united in marriage to Doreen M. Jennis on April 18, 1951 in Davenport, Iowa. Upon his discharge, they moved back to the area while he attended business school. Marvin worked for the City of Fridley for 25 years as the finance director, before permanently moving to Clearwater Lake in 1981, near Annandale. He accepted a similar role for the City of St. Cloud. Marvin officially retired on August 31, 1992. While working fulltime, Marvin also completed his bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University. Marvin was a lifetime member of the Rotary, both in St. Cloud and Fridley, where he served at the local and district level, a member of the Clearwater American Legion, Clearwater Lake Property Owners Association, GFOA, and Annandale Snowmobile Club. He also served on the Clearwater River Watershed District. Marvin enjoyed wintering in Palm Desert, California with Doreen, and golfing, fishing, and hunting.
Marvin is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sue (Bob) Williams of Somerset, WI; sister, Delores Kaufert of Oswego, IL; and nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Doreen; parents, Robert and Malvina; twin sister, Mildred Johnson; brother, Donald; and sister, Marilyn Egerstrom.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 4, 2019