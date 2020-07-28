Marvin E. KreifelsSt. Cloud - Marvin Edward Kreifels, age 88, of St. Cloud, died at his home on July 27, 2020.Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Watkins. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home.Marvin E. Kreifels was born on September 1, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Mary (Jordahl) Kreifels. He was married to Ardella Gominsky on May 20, 1961 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Watkins. Marvin worked for Electrolux from 1955-1972 before becoming disabled. He also worked at opportunity services at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center from 1977-2011. Marvin enjoyed music, especially polka and country as well as taking care of his cars.Survivors include his brothers, William (Shirley) Kreifels of Clearwater and Charles (June) Kreifels of Bowlus and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardella; and sister, Mary Ann Keil.