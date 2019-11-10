|
|
Mary Ann Athmann
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Ann Athmann who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Tuesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud.
Mary Ann was born March 27, 1936 in Spring Hill (rural Stearns County) to Leo & Eleanor (Wertz) Lieser. She married Eldred Athmann on May 20, 1957 in Spring Hill. Mary Ann was a daycare provider for over 35 years and had a genuine love for children. She is a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, baking, and cooking. Mary Ann was a very spiritual person, her faith meant a lot to her.
Survivors include her husband Eldred of St. Cloud; daughter, Jodi (Chad) Gertken of Sartell; grandchildren, McKenna and Camron Rohe, step grandchildren, Cole, Chase, and Caedyn Gertken, sister, Lillian Welle of Detroit Lakes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Elaine Hoff and Irene Sunderman, brother, Matt Lieser and two infant brothers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019