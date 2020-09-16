1/1
Mary Ann Frank
Mary Ann Frank

St. Nicholas - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Mary Ann Frank age 92, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning at the church.

Mary Ann was born on December 20, 1927, in Richmond, MN to Alois and Theresia (Drontle) Becker. She married Wilfred Frank on April 20, 1948 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Mary Ann was a homemaker and farmed with Wilfred southeast of St. Nicholas. The passion of her life was working with flowers and supplying St. Nicholas Church with bouquets for many years. Mary Ann enjoyed family gatherings and visits to the casino with her family. She was a member of the Crosiers and St. Nicholas Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Nohner, Donna (Dan) Theis, Mary (Bob) Theis, Rose Nierenhausen, Arne (Deanna), Nick (Jean), Dan (Nancy); sisters, Aniceta Lahr and Delores Torborg; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; son, Larry, sons-in-law, Ken Nohner and Mark Nierenhausen; siblings, twin sister Lorraine Stommes, Peter and Marcellus Becker.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
