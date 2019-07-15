|
Mary Ann Grow
Foley - Mary Ann Grow, age 82 of Foley, passed away July 11, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Grow was born July 17, 1936 in Foley to Anthony and Frieda (Beiderman) Brunn. She graduated from Foley High School in 1954 and married Willard Grow on September 6, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. She worked for NW Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for several years. She also worked at the Benton County Court House. Mary Ann was a life long resident of Foley where she raised her family and was very active in her community. She will be fondly remembered as a Mary Kay cosmetic saleswomen for many years. She enjoyed her flower garden and volunteered as a teachers aide. Mary Ann mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She was a life member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter; Michael, Foley; Mark, Phoenix, AZ and Lori (Brent) Helgeson of Clear Lake as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and brothers and sister: Don (Lucille) Brunn, Foley; Norman, New Brighton and Theresa Graham of Crystal. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Willard, sons; Rick and Larry and brothers and sister: Robert, Lawrence, Harold, Ray, Helen Wegman and George and Edward.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 15, 2019