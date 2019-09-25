|
|
Mary Ann Loehrer
Sauk Rapids - Mary Ann Loehrer, age 81, of Sauk Rapids, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away September 23, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. A celebration of life will be held on October 12th, 2019 at the Eastside VFW #4847, St. Cloud from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Mary Loehrer, also known to many as "Ma Loehrer", was a mother to everyone who she came in contact with and was a foster mom to many. Mary was born December 8th, 1937 in Iowa. She was adopted and spent most of her life searching for her siblings finding a few.
She married Eugene T. Loehrer on August 7, 1956. She worked at many cafés in the St. Cloud area for many years. For a majority of her life she resided in the Sauk Rapids area. Mary enjoyed reading, camping, going to the casino and watching the Vikings.
She is survived by her children: Laura Loehrer of Rochester, Terry Loehrer-Apolloni (Lyle), Sherri Loehrer-Houck (Dave), Toni Korte, of St. Cloud, Joseph Loehrer (Karen), Sauk Rapids, Rosie Andrews (Darryl), St Cloud, Raymond Loehrer (Lisa), Rice and Eugene Loehrer (Connie), Holdingford, Daughter-in-law, Pam Loehrer, St. Cloud. 34 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by Son Thomas, Daughter Dawn, Ex-husband Gene, Son-in-law Bill Korte, Granddaughter Emily and Grandson Phillip.
Memorials to the family are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019