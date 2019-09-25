Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eastside VFW #4847
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Loehrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Loehrer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Loehrer Obituary
Mary Ann Loehrer

Sauk Rapids - Mary Ann Loehrer, age 81, of Sauk Rapids, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away September 23, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. A celebration of life will be held on October 12th, 2019 at the Eastside VFW #4847, St. Cloud from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Mary Loehrer, also known to many as "Ma Loehrer", was a mother to everyone who she came in contact with and was a foster mom to many. Mary was born December 8th, 1937 in Iowa. She was adopted and spent most of her life searching for her siblings finding a few.

She married Eugene T. Loehrer on August 7, 1956. She worked at many cafés in the St. Cloud area for many years. For a majority of her life she resided in the Sauk Rapids area. Mary enjoyed reading, camping, going to the casino and watching the Vikings.

She is survived by her children: Laura Loehrer of Rochester, Terry Loehrer-Apolloni (Lyle), Sherri Loehrer-Houck (Dave), Toni Korte, of St. Cloud, Joseph Loehrer (Karen), Sauk Rapids, Rosie Andrews (Darryl), St Cloud, Raymond Loehrer (Lisa), Rice and Eugene Loehrer (Connie), Holdingford, Daughter-in-law, Pam Loehrer, St. Cloud. 34 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by Son Thomas, Daughter Dawn, Ex-husband Gene, Son-in-law Bill Korte, Granddaughter Emily and Grandson Phillip.

Memorials to the family are preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.