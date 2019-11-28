Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Mary Ann Schwagel, age 93, who died Tuesday at Cherrywood Assisted Living. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. Monday morning in the gathering space of the church.

Mary Ann was born in Richmond to John and Bertha (Neuberger) Wiesner. She married Ralph Schwagel on February 6, 1947 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. She was owner/operator at the Wiesner General Store and was also a librarian at the Richmond Library for many years. Her passions included bowling, golfing, and playing bridge.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph; children, Ken (Sue), Don, Patti (Les) Hemmesch, Steve, and Bill; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-child; sister, Molly Kummet.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Elizabeth and Robert.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
