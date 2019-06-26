Mary B. Botz



St. Joseph - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Mary B. Botz, age 45, of St. Joseph, who passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery Columbarium.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday all at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall.



Mary was born on November 9, 1973 to Cyril and Joan (Stang) Valerius in St. Joseph, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Jeff Botz on August 1, 1998 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Mary was a devoted Catholic school teacher, teaching first and second graders at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Maple Lake, St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Michael, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Mary was co-founder of KidsCan of Minnesota, an organization dedicated to providing support for families fighting childhood cancer. Mary was a loving wife and mother, who treasured spending time with her family and friends. She was extremely devoted to her faith and raising her family. People were drawn to Mary because of her kindness; she always made you feel appreciated and special. Once you met Mary, you were always considered her friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Mary is survived by mother, Joan; husband, Jeff; children, Ellie, Carter and Alaina; brothers, Paul, Tom (Tina), and Mike (Nancy); niece and nephew, Josh and Jaden and many other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her father, Cy, who Mary now joins in Heaven.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to KidsCan of Minnesota and Quiet Oaks Hospice.











