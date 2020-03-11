|
Mary Beth Cochran
Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Mary Beth Cochran, age 68, who passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Reno, NV. Pastor David Hinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.
Mary Beth was born October 18, 1951 in St. Cloud to Albert & Donna (Tomporowski) Rasmusson. Mary Beth lived all of her life in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1970. She met Ron Cochran while they were both working at Herbergers and attending St. Cloud State and they were married shortly after in 1972. From 1985-2007, she worked at SCSU in the PhyEd Department and in the Human Performance Lab where she taught classes and was an Aerobics Instructor. She also worked for the City of St. Cloud at Whitney Senior Center as an Aerobics Instructor for over 30 years, and worked as the Banquet Coordinator at Wapicada Golf Course for over 25 years where she was blessed with many, many friends. Mary Beth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir and played the hand bells. Her faith was very important to her and she loved her church community. She was very active all her life and was musically talented. Mary Beth devoted her life to keeping people healthy and was focused on people's health and wellness. She was outgoing, gregarious, social, selfless, and was always willing to help others. Mary Beth loved being with her friends and family, especially her annual trips to visit her son in Lake Tahoe, NV and her weekend "MBMB Getaways" every summer with her three lifelong friends, Barb Claseman, Mary Justin and Barb Larson.
Survivors include her husband, Ron of Sauk Rapids; son, Ryan Cochran (Melissa) of Lake Tahoe, NV; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janelle Hackett; and brother, Scott Rasmusson.
Mary Beth's family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to the entire staff at Wapicada Golf Course, especially Brad Deyak and Jason Rieder, for the years of friendship that were given to Mary Beth.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020