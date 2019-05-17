|
Mary Carol (Breiter) Nolan
Monticello - Mary Carol (Breiter) Nolan, 75, of Monticello died May 15th, at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Monday, May 20th at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1001 7th St, Monticello. Visitation will be 3-6PM Sunday, May 19th, at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello, and an hour before Mass on Monday at the church. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Mary was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Mankato to Alphonse and Cora (Finhart) Breiter. She grew up in Lake Crystal. She graduated from College of St. Benedict's, St. Joseph, in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education - English and history. She taught in Montgomery, and then at Buffalo High School until the late 1970s. She married Lawrence Lyle Nolan on May 8, 1970, in Lake Crystal. They lived in Buffalo for 4 years then moved to Monticello for more then 40 years. Mary was very active in the church at St. Henry's including being a lector and a Eucharistic minister. She was one of the founders in 1984 of the Monticello Food Shelf ending as its director in 2008. She was honored in 1999 as a Woman of Excellence by the Land of Lakes Girl Scouts. Mary returned to education in the 1990s working with the Jason Project at Little Mountain and Pinewood Elementary schools. She also worked as a substitute teacher for a few years in the district. After retiring, she and Larry enjoyed going to CSB/SJU athletic events, traveling around northern Minnesota and spending time with their family. In 2014, Mary began living at St. Benedict's Senior Community in the memory care unit first in Monticello then in St. Cloud.
She is survived by her husband; children, Patrick of Minneapolis, Jessica Moore of Sartell, Christopher (Sarah) of Roseville, and David (Angela) of North Oaks; siblings, Thomas (Mary-Alice) Breiter of La Crosse, WI, and Marti (Patrick) Lilja of Orono; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John Breiter and Joan Breiter; and son-in-law, John Moore.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 17, 2019