Mary Catherine BinsfeldAlbany - Mary Catherine Binsfeld, age 81, passed away Monday, May 4 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anton and Elizabeth (Ziegler) Wagner. She was united in marriage to Herbert Binsfeld on October 3, 1970 in St. Cloud; together they shared nearly 50 years of loving dedication to each other.Mary will remain in the hearts of her husband, Herb Binsfeld; her five boys, Andy (Sherry) Binsfeld of Freeport, Tony (Sonda) Binsfeld of East Bethel, Peter (Lori) Binsfeld of Sartell, Matt Binsfeld of Sartell, and Nick (Ellen) Binsfeld of Moorhead; seven grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Johnson of Chicago; as well as other extended family and numerous friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Elizabeth; siblings, Herbert (Mary Lou) Wagner, Donald (Mary) Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary will be Saturday, July 25th, 11:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at church, prior to the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the Albany Senior Center following the internment. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.