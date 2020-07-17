1/1
Mary Catherine Binsfeld
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Catherine Binsfeld

Albany - Mary Catherine Binsfeld, age 81, passed away Monday, May 4 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Anton and Elizabeth (Ziegler) Wagner. She was united in marriage to Herbert Binsfeld on October 3, 1970 in St. Cloud; together they shared nearly 50 years of loving dedication to each other.

Mary will remain in the hearts of her husband, Herb Binsfeld; her five boys, Andy (Sherry) Binsfeld of Freeport, Tony (Sonda) Binsfeld of East Bethel, Peter (Lori) Binsfeld of Sartell, Matt Binsfeld of Sartell, and Nick (Ellen) Binsfeld of Moorhead; seven grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Johnson of Chicago; as well as other extended family and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Elizabeth; siblings, Herbert (Mary Lou) Wagner, Donald (Mary) Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary will be Saturday, July 25th, 11:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at church, prior to the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the Albany Senior Center following the internment. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved