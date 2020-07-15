Sister Mary Cecilia Schmitt



Little Falls - Sister Mary Cecilia Schmitt, 92, died on July 1, 2020, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.



Joan Schmitt was born March 27, 1928, to Nicholas and Anna (Donnay) Schmitt in Rice, Minn., the second of three children. She enjoyed a happy childhood, playing with her older brother, Ralph, and eventually with her younger brother, Tom.



Joan attended grade school in District #30, a one-room, eight-grade school. After completing her assignments, she would read books all day and half into the night! Lucille Thomas, a high school sophomore from Mayhew Lake, who had taken piano lessons for one year gave Joan some music books and Joan taught herself. Joan never had weekly lessons from a professional until she began high school, but she had a passion for music and learned to play difficult compositions. When she could not find music, she composed her own. By age 12, she began playing organ in church.



Prayer was a daily part of the Schmitt family. As a small child, Joan developed a lifetime love for prayer and contemplation.



Joan attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. During her senior year, she started thinking of becoming a Franciscan Sister and entered the convent on January 31, 1946. On August 12, 1946, she was accepted into the Franciscan Community. She was a Franciscan Sister for 73 years.



Sister Cecilia ministered as a teacher and parish musician in several parishes, including Fergus Falls, Browns Valley, Little Falls, Waite Park, Morris and Foley.



Sister Cecilia taught and administered in music for 60 years and half of those years were spent in Little Falls. After St. Francis High School closed, Sister Cecilia continued to teach piano and eventually founded St. Francis Music Center. She added instrumental music and ballet. Later she moved to St. Cloud and opened St. Francis Music Studios there.



Sister Cecilia's life centered on music. She served actively on many committees and boards relating to music and the arts. She was a friend of art enthusiast Laura Jane Musser and received financial help from her.



She was also a long time board member of Very Special Arts of Minnesota, an organization dedicated to working with special needs children.



She did a considerable amount of writing. Her most outstanding contributions were Rapport and Success in Music Education, which became a college text, and Music and Dance, which grew out of her experience of teaching developmentally challenged youth. In addition, she wrote her family genealogy, The Donnay Story and The Schmitt Story as well as a book, Palm Weaving.



Sister Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ralph, Thomas and wife Darlene (Buersken). Survivors include sister-in-law Mary Lou Schmitt (Preusser), nieces, nephews and her Franciscan Community.



A burial service was held for Sister Cecilia on July 3, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store