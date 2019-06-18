Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mary E. "Betz" McMahon


Mary E. "Betz" McMahon Obituary
Mary E. "Betz" McMahon

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary E. "Betz" McMahon, age 95, of St. Cloud. Betz passed away June 15 at the Country Manor Community in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Betz was born February 10, 1924 in Eau Claire, WI to Walter and Cora (Chevrier) Roach. She married Patrick J. McMahon on January 11, 1947 in Eau Claire. She has been a resident of St. Cloud since 1961 where she was an election judge, helped with Meals on Wheels and Food Shelf and was best known for being a food demonstrator with Coborn's on Centennial where she had Betz's Kitchen. She also was an active member of St. Paul's Parish where she was a greeter, volunteer and member of Christian Women.

Betz is survived by her children Patricia McMahon of St. Cloud, Kathleen (Craig) Wylie of Willow River, Susan (Kevin) Wyman of Eden Prairie, Colleen (Gale) Pope of Kimball, Terri McMahon of Reno, NV and Ann Morgan of Sartell, 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great grandson, and siblings Jean Lennie, John (Judy) Roach and Mike (Louise) Roach all of Eau Claire, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick (2005), son Michael (2000), sister Kathleen Simon, and brothers Thomas, Robert, and Richard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor Community and St. Croix Hospice for the loving and compassionate care Betz received.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 18, 2019
