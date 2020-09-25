1/1
Mary E. Simon
Mary E. Simon

St. Joseph - Private grave side services will be Wednesday September 30, 2020 at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Mary Simon, age 75 who died Friday at her home in St. Joseph. Public visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St Cloud.

Mary was born January 3, 1945 in St Cloud, to John D. and Violet A. (Grimm) Lynch. She married William Simon on November 29, 1975. She worked for her father's hatchery for a year and then worked at St. Cloud Mental Health Center for 2 years. She and her husband started Simon Enterprise Inc in 1986 and owned and operated it together until 2018. She was also a loving mother to her two sons Brian and Steve. She was a very vivacious person who loved to have fun. She enjoyed being outside and was known as a sun and water worshiper.

Mary is survived by her husband; Bill of St. Joseph; son, Brian (Jeanine) Simon of Valrico, FL; two grandchildren, Rayne Bryson and Casandra Simon, sisters, Jacqueline Weber of St. Cloud and Patricia Skelton of Clearwater and brother John Lynch Jr. of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Fritz; and sisters, Kathleen Farber and Sharon Lynch.

Special thank you to Liz Schwagel at St. Croix Hospice and her caregiver, Jolene Stang for their special care given to Mary.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
