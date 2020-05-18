Services
St. Louis Park Chapel
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
763-537-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Zimmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Zimmer Obituary
Mary Ellen Zimmer

Zimmer, Mary Ellen of Hopkins, formerly St. Louis Park, passed away May 16, 2020. She is survived by son, Daniel Zimmer and his wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Devon Zimmer, Damien Zimmer, Alexandria Zimmer and Cody Zimmer; niece Shelly Hall; nephews, Mike Winter and Mark Winter; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis and son, Christopher. A private funeral Mass for Mary will be held on Thursday at St. Joseph Parish Center in New Hope. A video recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials in Mary's name can be directed to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family. Gearty-Delmore, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 .



Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -