Mary Ellen Zimmer
Zimmer, Mary Ellen of Hopkins, formerly St. Louis Park, passed away May 16, 2020. She is survived by son, Daniel Zimmer and his wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Devon Zimmer, Damien Zimmer, Alexandria Zimmer and Cody Zimmer; niece Shelly Hall; nephews, Mike Winter and Mark Winter; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis and son, Christopher. A private funeral Mass for Mary will be held on Thursday at St. Joseph Parish Center in New Hope. A video recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials in Mary's name can be directed to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family. Gearty-Delmore, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020