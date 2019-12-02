|
Mary F. Grund
Sauk Rapids, MN - Mary F. Grund, age 73, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Mary was born April 19, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Theresia (Meier) Blenker. She married James J. Grund on April 19, 1975 in St. Cloud, MN. Mary was employed by Stearns County for 20 years as a housekeeper and then retired from her job with Home Sweet Home. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and Catholic Aid Association.
Mary enjoyed living with her special caregivers Lynn, Randy and their family for several years. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends on shopping trips, going out to eat, visiting the casino or watching a good movie with popcorn. Mary also had her favorite pup, Piper, who was a constant, loving companion to her for many years.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Mary Blenker of Albany, MN; and Janet Blenker of Avon, MN; several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Grund on March 7, 2000, and two brothers, LeRoy and Roger Blenker.
The family would like to thank all of the people that provided compassionate care for Mary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019