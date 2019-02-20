|
Mary Joanne Becker
Monticello - Mary Joanne Becker, 86, of Monticello, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Peter, and her two sisters.
Mary Joanne will be deeply missed by her children, Paul (Marcia), Marie (Dale) Henn, Anna (Tom Jacobson) Becker, Andrew, Joseph, and Irene (Kyle) Tengwall; grandchildren, Kristine (Tyler) Johnson, Matthew (Lauren), Elisabeth Henn, and Kumara Becker; great-grandchildren, Reid, William, and Claire; other family and friends.
Mary Joanne was a peaceful, patient, and loving mother. She was a homemaker who taught her children the Catholic Faith. She made rosaries with her Rosary Group, sang at funerals, and enjoyed sewing and reading.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 129 29th Ave NE, Minneapolis. Private interment at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Sunset Kapala Glodek Signature, 612-789-3596
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 20, 2019