Mary K. Sholty
Playa Del Rey, CA - A mass celebrating the life of Mary Katherine Sholty, 84, who passed away at her home in Playa del Rey, CA will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmermann will officiate the service and the entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Mary K. Sholty was born October 21, 1934 to Norbert and Catherine (Gerzin) Wenck in Cold Spring. She was just 21 years old when she moved to California. Mary worked as a paralegal for 25 years at Kaufman and Young Law Office in Beverly Hills who represented many high profile celebrities during her tenure. Mary was married to Richard Sholty for 30 years prior to his passing. After her husband passed, she met her significant other, Ray Ubleman, who spent the last 20 years with her. Mary was incredibly smart and witty. She loved all the holidays and was known in her Playa del Rey neighborhood for the decorations in front of her house which celebrated each holiday and brought holiday spirit to all. She was a proud supporter of her high school, Tech High in St. Cloud, and her college, St. Cloud State. She was incredibly proud of her country and loved to dress in Red, White and Blue and always looked 100% true blue American!
Mary is survived by her two sons, James and Richard and their wives, Paula & Lissa and her grandchildren Skye, Summer, Hailey & Katie. Mary, being the youngest of seven children, has also left behind many relatives in Minnesota and beyond. We will all miss her tremendously.
Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 28, 2019