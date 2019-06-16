Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church,
Gilman, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church,
Gilman, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Puchalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Puchalla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Katherine Puchalla Obituary
Mary Katherine Puchalla

St. Cloud - Mary Katherine Puchalla joined loved ones on June 10, 2019, after a valiant cancer battle. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Gilman, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the parish cemetery.

Merry K, as she preferred, was born July 22, 1952, to Margaret (Steffen) and Donald Thielges in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on her father's 27th birthday. Mary, like her father, had a great sense of humor. A 1970 graduate of Technical High School, Mary pursued cosmetology at St. Cloud Beauty College. She continued her education at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, earning a degree in occupational therapy. Caring for others at Ridge View Assisted Living was Mary's vocation for several years, until medical issues required Mary to care for her health. Mary married Robert Eizenhoefer in November, 1973. Years later, she married Kenneth Puchalla, residing at their rural Gilman home. Creative arts were very much a part of Mary's life. She was an excellent artist. Mary and Ken's wrought iron/ornamental glass creations are gifts treasured by numerous recipients. Pets were always a part of Mary's family, and became a second family after her children grew up. Her beloved pets included birds, cats, and dogs. Mary loved to celebrate birthdays, the Fourth of July, and her patriotism. She enjoyed going to craft shows and garage sales.

Mary is survived by her husband, Kenneth Puchalla, of Foley, MN; twin children, Tamara (Todd) Kula, Foley, MN, and Chad (Arlene) Eizenhoefer, Sauk Rapids, MN, son Wesley (Jovanna) Eizenhoefer, San Diego, CA; sister Patricia (James) Neuman, Parkers Prairie, MN; brother James (Fu-Mei) Thielges, Centralia, WA; five grandchildren (Tearayne, Rhett, Emma-lea, Jace, and Alec); nephews and nieces in MN, ND, WA, and Japan. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (1991) and Donald (2009).

Brenny Family Funeral Chapel

www.brenny.com 800-824-5051



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.