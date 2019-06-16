|
|
Mary Katherine Puchalla
St. Cloud - Mary Katherine Puchalla joined loved ones on June 10, 2019, after a valiant cancer battle. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Gilman, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the parish cemetery.
Merry K, as she preferred, was born July 22, 1952, to Margaret (Steffen) and Donald Thielges in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on her father's 27th birthday. Mary, like her father, had a great sense of humor. A 1970 graduate of Technical High School, Mary pursued cosmetology at St. Cloud Beauty College. She continued her education at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, earning a degree in occupational therapy. Caring for others at Ridge View Assisted Living was Mary's vocation for several years, until medical issues required Mary to care for her health. Mary married Robert Eizenhoefer in November, 1973. Years later, she married Kenneth Puchalla, residing at their rural Gilman home. Creative arts were very much a part of Mary's life. She was an excellent artist. Mary and Ken's wrought iron/ornamental glass creations are gifts treasured by numerous recipients. Pets were always a part of Mary's family, and became a second family after her children grew up. Her beloved pets included birds, cats, and dogs. Mary loved to celebrate birthdays, the Fourth of July, and her patriotism. She enjoyed going to craft shows and garage sales.
Mary is survived by her husband, Kenneth Puchalla, of Foley, MN; twin children, Tamara (Todd) Kula, Foley, MN, and Chad (Arlene) Eizenhoefer, Sauk Rapids, MN, son Wesley (Jovanna) Eizenhoefer, San Diego, CA; sister Patricia (James) Neuman, Parkers Prairie, MN; brother James (Fu-Mei) Thielges, Centralia, WA; five grandchildren (Tearayne, Rhett, Emma-lea, Jace, and Alec); nephews and nieces in MN, ND, WA, and Japan. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (1991) and Donald (2009).
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel
www.brenny.com 800-824-5051
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 16, 2019