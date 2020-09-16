Mary Kathryn Geislinger



Mary Kathryn Geislinger, 67, St. Cloud, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her residence. Mary was born to the late Raymond and Mildred Geislinger, on Oct. 10, 1953, at the St. Cloud hospital. She graduated in 1971 from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud and then attended Alexandria Technical College studying graphic design. Mary worked various jobs in graphic design in the Twin City metro area.



She married Wes Constable and they had two sons, Adam and John.



Mary loved sky diving, sailing, drumming and had a great love of pets.



She is survived by her two sons, Adam and John Constable; mother, Mildred; sister, Jean (Richard); brother Bob (Donna); granddaughter Amber; 4 nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats Wizzy and Kitty. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Wess, father Raymond and her brother John. Services will be held at a later date.









