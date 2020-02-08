Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Karess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Karess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathryn Karess Obituary
Mary Kathryn Karess

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mary Kathryn Karess, age 68, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital after a six month struggle with her health. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will start after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mary was born January 9, 1952 to Norman and Rosa Lee (Karrass) Pfannenstein in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed helping others and was an advocate for people with disabilities. Mary raised money for the Local Handicap Club & Epilepsy Foundation. She enjoyed Sunday Mass and if weather permitted she enjoyed outdoor drives on her power chair. Mary was also a loyal Minnesota Twins fan cheering for them whether they were winning or losing. Mary's kind heart will be missed.

Mary is survived by her special friends and care givers, Amanda Moonen, Jennifer Lunde and St. Augustine's Parish Nurse, Mary Jo Legare-Hoffman; and her beloved cat, Mitten Ann. She was preceded in death by her dear friend, Kathy Schueller.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now