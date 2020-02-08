|
Mary Kathryn Karess
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Mary Kathryn Karess, age 68, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital after a six month struggle with her health. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will start after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mary was born January 9, 1952 to Norman and Rosa Lee (Karrass) Pfannenstein in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed helping others and was an advocate for people with disabilities. Mary raised money for the Local Handicap Club & Epilepsy Foundation. She enjoyed Sunday Mass and if weather permitted she enjoyed outdoor drives on her power chair. Mary was also a loyal Minnesota Twins fan cheering for them whether they were winning or losing. Mary's kind heart will be missed.
Mary is survived by her special friends and care givers, Amanda Moonen, Jennifer Lunde and St. Augustine's Parish Nurse, Mary Jo Legare-Hoffman; and her beloved cat, Mitten Ann. She was preceded in death by her dear friend, Kathy Schueller.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020