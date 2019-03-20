|
Mary Kristen (Prem) Francis
- - Mary Kristen (Prem) Francis was born to Dr. Konald A. and Phyllis J. (Edelbrock) Prem on February 23, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in Edina, attended Holy Name, Our Lady of Grace, and graduated from St. Margaret's Academy. Kris went on to college at Marquette University in Wisconsin. There she met James Francis and the two began their life together in New York City soon after. They had two children, Steffian Francis and Johanna Francis. Kris resided in New York for many years, returning to the Minneapolis area to raise her second daughter, Genevievre Broche. Whether in the Colorado mountains, the woods of northern Minnesota or the sidewalks of New York City, Kris loved to commune with nature. She lived and loved fiercely. Kris passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's disease early Sunday, March 17th. Kris was preceded in death by both parents (Konald and Phyllis) and her sister Stephanie. She is survived by brother Tim (Laurel) Prem, son Steffian Francis, daughters Johanna Francis and Genevievre Broche, and grandson Etienne Francis-Venet. A noon service will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 23rd, visitation at 11am. She will be interred at the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. John Paul II Catholic Preparatory School, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or CaringKind.
