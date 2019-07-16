|
Mary L. Heinzen
Eagan - Mary L. Heinzen, age 85 of Eagan. Survived by children, Daniel Heinzen (Jolene Kiolbassa), Robert Heinzen (Shelly Robertson), Tom (Lynnette) Heinzen and Barbara (Martin) Thompson; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, family and friends. Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Avenue S., Bloomington with visitation beginning at 9:00. www.GILLBROTHERS.com
Bloomington, MN
952-888-7771
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 16, 2019