Services
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
(952) 888-7771
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
View Map
Mary L. Heinzen Obituary
Mary L. Heinzen

Eagan - Mary L. Heinzen, age 85 of Eagan. Survived by children, Daniel Heinzen (Jolene Kiolbassa), Robert Heinzen (Shelly Robertson), Tom (Lynnette) Heinzen and Barbara (Martin) Thompson; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, family and friends. Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Avenue S., Bloomington with visitation beginning at 9:00. www.GILLBROTHERS.com

Bloomington, MN

952-888-7771



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 16, 2019
