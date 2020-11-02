1/1
Mary Lou Stang
Mary Lou Stang

Sartell, MN - Mary Lou Stang, age 92 of Sartell, MN, died Saturday, October 31 surrounded by her family at her home in Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mary Lou was born on June 26, 1928 in St. Cloud, MN to Erwin and Lulu (Stiles) Gross. After graduating High School, she graduated from St Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge, MN and later earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Science from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, IL. On June 18, 1955 Mary Lou was united in marriage to Wilfred Stang at St Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Mary Lou worked for a number of years as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center, before working at St. Cloud Hospital, where she retired in 1999. In retirement Mary Lou volunteered with RSVP, Elder Network and Catholic Charities. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed football, basketball, and baseball. Mary Lou loved to travel, especially visiting Ireland, Nova Scotia, Europe and the Holy Land. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to celebrate and share in the true spirit of Christmas. Mary Lou was a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Gary (Roseann) Stang of Sartell, MN and Kenneth (Sharon Pueringer) of Sartell, MN; daughters, Theresa (Scott Henderson) Stang of Minneapolis, MN and Mary Jo Then of Little Falls, MN; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, with another to arrive soon. Also surviving is sister, Margaret Thomas of St. Cloud, MN and long time friend Kay Smidt of Sartell, MN.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin; parents; brothers, Jerome, Stewart, Sydney, and Lyle; and sisters, Betty Nelson and Francis Gross.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes you to honor Mary Lou's request that you spend extra time with your loved ones.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
