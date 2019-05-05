Mary "Sis" Monnier Morfitt



Escondido, CA. - Mary, age 89, died April 10, 2019 in Escondido, California. Mary was born May 10, 1929 in Pantown, MN to Harry and Mary Cornell Monnier. Her early years were spent there and in Waite Park. The family moved to Sauk Rapids in 1939.



Mary graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1947 as salutatorian of her class. She attended St. Cloud School of Business and was employed for many years at Thielman Hardware as a bookkeeper.



She married Charles W. Morfitt in September 1950 in St. Cloud, MN. After the death of her husband in 2008, she continued living in their home in St. Cloud. Failing health resulted in her move to California in 2016 to be near her son.



Mary enjoyed hosting family gatherings over the years. She liked sewing, gardening and photography.



She is survived by her son, William Morfitt (Phyllis), brothers, Milton Monnier (Barbara) and Robert Monnier (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harry B. Monnier and nephew, Harry M. Monnier.



A family gathering will be held on May 10, 2019 at 2 pm in the Sauk Rapids Cemetery where her ashes will be interred next to her husband.







Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 5 to May 8, 2019