Services
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
(763) 295-2918
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke
17545 Huber Ave. NW
Clearwater, MN
View Map
Mary Ritze Obituary
Mary Ritze

Monticello - Ritze, Mary age 94 of Monticello, preceded in death in 2002 by husband, daughter, Beverly and son-in-law, Dennis, grandson, Matthew Phillip Ritze. Survived by son, Phillip (Barbara) Ritze of Monticello, grandchildren, Kenneth (Anne) and Craig Redepenning, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachel, Josh, Megan and other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 2, 2019, 11 AM, Church of St. Luke 17545 Huber Ave. NW Clearwater, MN. 55320, visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment St. Lukes Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Church of St. Luke. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel 763-295-2918. www.peterson-grimsmochapel .com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 30, 2019
