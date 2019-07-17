Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Waite Park, MN
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Waite Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Waite Park, MN
Mary S. Becker


1952 - 2019
Mary S. Becker Obituary
Mary S. Becker

Waite Park, MN - Mary Susan Becker, age 67, Waite Park, MN, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday at the church. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mary was born February 22, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Harvey and Mary Lou (Kirchner) Kalla. She married Ronald E. Becker on September 20, 1975 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waite Park. Mary was employed by Fingerhut for many years in a clerical position. Mary had been a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for the past fifteen years. She was a former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she was active in the quilting group. Mary enjoyed quilting, crafts, getting together with lady friends, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn. She was also an avid Minnesota sports fan, cheering on the Vikings, Wild and Twins.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Becker of Waite Park; daughter Amy (Dan) Dostal of Sartell; father, Harvey Kalla of Waite Park; brothers and sister, Joseph (Bonnie) Kalla of St. Cloud; Kathryn "Kitty" (Peter) Bahe of Waite Park; Mark (Christine) Kalla of Woodbury; Chris (Nancy) Kalla of Waite Park; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Duane Lahr of St. Cloud, MN; and two grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn.

She was preceded in death by her mother, sister, Amy Kline, and sister-in-law, Beverly Dohrmann.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019
