Mary Stodolka
Little Falls - The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Stodolka, age 95 of Little Falls, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 2 at the Church of All Saints - St. Hedwig in Holdingford. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10-11 AM. Mary passed away on Friday morning, November 27 at the Diamond Willow in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Mary was born on June 6, 1925 in Holdingford, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Langner) Kobylinksi; she graduated from Holdingford high school and went on to attend St. Benedict's College. She was united in marriage to Clemence Stodolka on September 14, 1946 in Holdingford and their union was blessed with six children. Mary and Clemence shared nearly 60 years of faith and dedication until Clemence's passing in 2005. She was a lifetime member of St. Hedwig's Church, and was a member of Christian Mothers as well as the Legion Auxilliary. Mary will always be remembered by her children, Jim (Carol) Stodolka of Avon, Tom (Jeanette) Stodolka of Bowlus, Mary (Don) Handeland of Cushing, Jane Stodolka of Glenwood, Lori (Bob) Paek of Villard, and Jude Stodolka of Bowlus; grandchildren, Jim Jr., Mike, Becky,Christy (Brock) Weber, Angela (Jordan) Nemmers, Joe (Gina) Handeland, Ryan Handeland, Brittany Stodolka, and Deanne (Jason) Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Laverne Kobylinski; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clemence Stodolka; parents, Stanley and Mary Kobylinski; grandson, Nicholas Stodolka; siblings, Adelaide (Michael) Hritz, Raymond (Rose), George (Ch arlotte), Constance (Lillian), and Sylvester.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
