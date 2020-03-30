Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
More Obituaries for Mary Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Susan Peterson


1952 - 2020
Mary Susan Peterson Obituary
Mary Susan Peterson

St. Cloud, MN - Funeral Services will be private for Mary Susan Peterson, age 67, of St. Cloud. Mary passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Brian Gobar officiated. Entombment was in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Mary was born November 3, 1952 in Bemidji, MN to James and Minerva (Hanson) Wunderlich. She graduated from high school in 1971 in Osceola, Nebraska. She then met the love of her life Robert Peterson and were married on December 18, 1971. They had two children together, Matthew and Kimberlie. Mary loved to spend time in her garden, be with family and raise her children. She was a full-time homemaker and secretary for many years.

Mary leaves behind her loving husband Robert, her son Matthew (Kelly), and her daughter Kimberlie (Robert) Berger. She had 10 wonderful grandchildren; Matt and Kelly have Micah, Josiah and Ezra and Kimberlie and Robert have Caitlin, Andrew, Tyler, John, Riley, Noah and Emma and one great grandson Eli.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Kathleen Vivace and Cynthia Rybak.

Memorials are preferred to the Joy Christian Center Youth Programs.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
