|
|
Mary Tarasar Weise
Mary Tarasar Weise passed away peacefully in Hopkins, MN on Monday, February 10th, at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Tarasar; brother, John Jr; and sisters, Constance Tarasar and Margaret Vajda. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Daniel) Turzinski and Dana (Rob) Brown; grandchildren, Sophia Turzinski, Nicholas Turzinski and Kendall Brown; and loving extended family.
Mary found great joy spending time in her flower gardens and sharing them with those around her. In celebration of her life, Mary's family encourages anyone attending services to wear colorful attire to surround her in the many bright and happy colors she so greatly loved in life.
Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL (1918 University Ave. NE) Tuesday, Feb 18 from 4-7:30 PM. Funeral service at ST. MARY'S ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (17th Ave NE & 5th St.) Wednesday, Feb 19 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery.
www.kozlakradulovich.com
"A Celebration of Life"
612-789-8869
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020