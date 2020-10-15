Sister Mary Therese Lenz



Sister Mary Therese Lenz, 94, died on October 13, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Hospital, Little Falls, Minn.



Leora Margaret Lenz was born on July 6, 1926, in St. Michael, Minn. She was the first of six children born to the late Florian and Ida (Lehn) Lenz. When she was 10 years old, the family moved to Waconia, Minn., where she continued her elementary education at St. Joseph School. She spent two years at Waconia High School and continued her high school education at St. Francis High School. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 12, 1944, and given the name Sister Mary Therese. She was a Franciscan Sister for 76 years.



Sister Therese ministered as a religion and elementary teacher, religious education director, office clerk, therapeutic massage therapist and audiovisual director. She served in Elk River, St. Cloud, Browns Valley, Flensburg, Foley, St. Paul and Little Falls, all in Minnesota.



Sister Therese was a gentle, soft spoken woman with a deep interest in and love for people. She had many interests and concerns that brought her closer to people. Her desire for more time for prayer was fulfilled when she and Sister Maristell Schanen moved to a house in Belle Prairie and lived there as hermits for a number of years. She had a great love for her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She looked forward to the occasional family gatherings of not only siblings, but also cousins. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with many of her former students.



Sister Therese was preceded in death by parents, her brother, Myrl, and a sister, Sister Dorothea, OSB. Survivors include siblings: Sister Luanne, OSB, St. Joseph; Ira (Donna), St. Cloud; Jane (Thomas) McLaughlin, Cottage Grove; her nieces and nephews, and her Franciscan Community.



A private burial service was held on October 15, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with family and friends. Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.









