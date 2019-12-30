|
MaryAnn Bartlett
Little Falls - MaryAnn Bartlett, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was surrounded by her daughters, Renae and Michele and her sister, Carol. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday and from 11 AM to 12 noon Friday in the chapel. www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com 320-632-5242
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019