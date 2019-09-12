|
MaryAnn (Maile) Fruth
Monticello - Age 74, of Monticello (grew up in St Cloud). Passed away on Sept 9, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Sally Maile; brother, Duane Maile; sister, Jan Siegel; sister-in-law, Susan Maile. MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dick; children, Rick (DeAnna), Shelly (Eric) Anderson, Ryan, Bobbi (Aaron) Mahn and Randy (Tulsi); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Maile; sister, Donna (Marlin) Langner; her special Wednesday card group and her bingo friends at the VFW.
Mass of Christian burial at 1PM on Sat, Sept 14, 2019 at St Henry Catholic Church. 1101-7th St E, Monticello, with visitation starting at 11AM.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019