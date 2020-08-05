MaryAnn (Silvers) Ludowese



MaryAnn (Silvers) Ludowese, 91 years old, passed away peacefully at her apartment on July 7, 2020 with her therapy cat, Mittens by her side.



MaryAnn was born on March 2, 1929 in Stearns County, Minnesota to parents Edward C. and Louise Geisen Silvers. She was raised in Minnesota. On September 8, 1951, MaryAnn married M.F. "Buck" Ludowese and together, they had four children. They were married for over 60 years.



MaryAnn was an active member of Saint Mary Church in Wooster for many years. She worked for Wayne/Medina Community Action until the age of 79. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, golf, bridge and yoga.



She is survived by her children Marc, Joe (LaVonda), Rick (Debbie) and Kathy. Proud grandmother to Jackie (Andrew Smith), Krista, Jason, Nick and Ben and the great grandchildren Lochlan and Delaney. Also survived by siblings Verena Lund and Norbert (Elaine) Silvers as well as sisters-in-law Vivian Geurts and Bernie Silvers.



She was preceded in death by her husband Buck, her parents and a brother Eddie.



Beloved daughter, sister, spouse, mother, grandparent and friend. MaryAnn faced challenges with hard work, spirituality and grace. She will be greatly missed and remain forever in the hearts of those that loved her.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to her angel, Margarita Ferguson for her superb care of our mother.



A private mass was held and she was laid to rest next to Buck at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.









