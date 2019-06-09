|
MaryBeth Louise Ostrand Zea
Little Falls - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for MaryBeth Louise Ostrand Zea, 58, of Little Falls, MN will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:30 to service time at 4 pm at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake near Brainerd, MN. MaryBeth died peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN after a two-month illness with advanced melanoma brain cancer. A visitation will also be held Tuesday, June 18 from 4 to 5:30 pm at Park Place Apartments, 505 2nd Ave. SE, Little Falls.
MaryBeth was born Oct. 16, 1960 in Stillwater, MN to Norman and Marlys (Swenson) Ostrand. She attended elementary school in Scandia, MN, followed by junior high school and high school in Forest Lake, MN. MaryBeth is a 1979 graduate of Forest Lake High School, attended Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN, and later graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in communications. She married Mike Zea in 1988 and lived in Onamia, MN for many years. They divorced in 2003.
MaryBeth is survived by her husband of 14 years, Mike Jensen of Little Falls; mother, Marlys Ostrand of Scandia; brothers, Peter (Darla) of Stillwater, and John (Krista) Ostrand of Mahtomedi, plus four nieces she loved immensely, Megan, Nicole, Emily and Natalie. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Ostrand in 2010, and grandparents, Hilmer and Myrtle Ostrand and Oscar and Hazel Swenson.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019