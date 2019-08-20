Services
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mathias J. "Junior" Welle


1931 - 2019
Mathias J. "Junior" Welle Obituary
Mathias J. "Junior" Welle

Greenwald - Mathias J. "Junior" Welle, age 88 of Greenwald, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 23 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Lake Henry American Legion Post 612.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Math "Junior" Welle was born in Greenwald to Math & Rose (Kulzer) Welle on May 17, 1931. Math married Jane (Kampsen) on September 24, 1955 in Elrosa.

Math is survived by his wife, Jane (Kampsen); children, Mathias H. & Sandy (Hellermann) Welle, Steve & Jane (Dickhaus) Welle, Beverly & Jerry Pohlmann, Brenda & Rick Preusser, Tim & Patty (Schmidt) Welle, Kimberly & Jason McCollum; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 adopted grandchild; brother, Anthony & Barb Welle; sisters, Alice Moyer, Rosie & Bernie Meyer, Vonnie & Alvin Fuchs; in-laws, Jean (Matson) Welle, Flip Spanier, Ray Von Wahlde, James & Bonnie (Bertram) Kampsen; and many nieces and nephews.

Math was preceded in death by his parents, Math & Rose Welle; brother, LeRoy; sisters and in-laws, Verna & Bonnie Schweiters, Catherine Welle, Bernice & Orly Fuchs, Lillian & Willis Morrissette, Kathleen Welle, Marion & Donald Marthaler, Pat Spanier, Cecilia & Allen Neidermire, Clarice Welle; father and mother-in-law, Henry & Margaret Kampsen; sister-in-law, Rita (Kampsen) VonWahlde.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich or CentreCare Hospice of St. Cloud.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019
