Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Mathilda "Tillie" Gerding Obituary
Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mathilda "Tillie" Gerding age 84, who died Wednesday, November 13 at Assumption Home, Cold Spring surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Tillie was born on December 20, 1934 in Belgrade, MN to Nicholas and Laura (Barr) Wengler. She married Wilfred Gerding on August 27, 1957 in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Belgrade. Tillie worked at the Cold Spring Bakery for 28 years. She enjoyed going to the casino, MN Twins, MN Lynx, playing cards, baking and cooking. She loved spending time with her friends and family and wanted to ensure all her guests were well fed and never left hungry.

She is survived by her children, Mike Gerding, Mark Gerding, Brenda (Curt) Nesse, Linda (Larry) Klein, Lisa (Will) Cahalan; siblings, siblings-in-law, Gloria Wengler, Alvin Bluhm, Rita Gerding, Valeria Gerding; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; siblings, Delores, Mildred, Francis, John, LeRoy, Florence; grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Maylee and great-grandchild, Charlie.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
