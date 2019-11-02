|
Maureen C. Johnson
St. Cloud - Maureen C. Johnson, age 82, of St. Cloud, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.
Maureen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed tending to her immaculate gardens. Maureen's love of the outdoors extended to spending time at the family cabin in Big Falls. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling and baking, especially cookies and her famous chocolate cake.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Duane; children Dave, Susie LeMoine, Doree (Otto) Sturzebecher, and Heidi (Brent) Boerger; seven grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Maureen is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon; son-in-Law, Dave LeMoine; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Max and Corky Brindos.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019