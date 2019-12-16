Services
Maurice Dosdall Obituary
Paynesville - Maurice O. Dosdall, 93 of Paynesville died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Glenwood Retirement Village. His funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Paynesville Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Paynesville Cemetery. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org Maurice (Maury) Odin Dosdall was born on February 23, 1926, to Henry and Mayme (Syverson) Dosdall in rural Cyrus Minnesota. He graduated from Cyrus High School in 1945. Maurice married Margaret Beth Smith on June 16, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Cyrus. Later that year they moved to Paynesville and Maurice got a job in Kimball, Minnesota teaching agriculture to returning GIs. In 1951, he joined Koronis Mills as manager of the Mill. In 1967, he became a sales representative with Doboy Feeds. Twenty years later, with partner Steve Frieler, he bought the Sauk Center Feed and Farm Supply, which he ran for 10 years. Maurice was very active in his church and the community. He was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church, where he served on several committees for more than 65 years. Maurice was a member of the Paynesville Lions Club, where he had perfect attendance for over 50 years. He also served on the local School Board for 16 ½ years. Maurice is survived by his wife, Ardis (Barsness); children, Bruce (Barb) of Minneapolis; Steve (Ellen) of Brooklyn Park; Gary (Julie) of Minnetonka; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife, Margaret (Smith) and second wife, Bernadette (Bott).

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
